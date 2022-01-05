Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Underweight

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

