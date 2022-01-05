Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Underweight

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.
Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
