Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $13.52. Cian shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

