Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.93

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 25024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP.

