SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 389,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 248,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Bank OZK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 118,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.