AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,418 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 55,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

AINV stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $843.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.94. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

