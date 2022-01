Contrasting Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) & Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sumitomo and Algoma Steel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo 0 0 0 0 N/A Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Algoma Steel Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.85%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Sumitomo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo and Algoma Steel Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo $41.85 billion 0.44 -$1.38 billion $0.00 -1,480,000.00 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Algoma Steel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sumitomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo -0.06% -0.10% -0.03% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats Sumitomo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium. The Transportation & Construction Systems segment deals with the automobile, ship, aircraft, rail, other transportation equipment, and construction equipment businesses. The Infrastructure segment includes the social infrastructure, global power infrastructure, and logistics infrastructure businesses. The Media & Digital segment handles the digital, media, and smart communications platform businesses. The Living Related & Real Estate segment manages the lifestyle and retail, food and agriculture, materials, supplies, and real estate businesses. The Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment develops businesses in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals and electronics, and life sciences.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

