Comparing Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bay Banks of Virginia and MainStreet Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and MainStreet Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A MainStreet Bancshares $69.57 million 2.68 $15.72 million $3.00 8.17

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A MainStreet Bancshares 35.38% 16.87% 1.49%

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

