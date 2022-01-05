SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 1,088.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 66.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

