SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 161.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

