CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $1,588.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000675 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011148 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,745,391 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

