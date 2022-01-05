SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 130,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

DNA stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

