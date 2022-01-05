SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $417.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $354.07 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.72.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

