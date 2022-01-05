SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 64,512 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1,197.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,512 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,730 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $79,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $260,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,396 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.