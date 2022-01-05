Amalgamated Bank Sells 178 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

FARO opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.29 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. FARO Technologies’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

