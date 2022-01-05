Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.