Amalgamated Bank Sells 594 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 52.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Continental Resources by 50.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

CLR opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.