Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 8,683 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,750 shares of company stock worth $15,054,351.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

