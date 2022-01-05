Amalgamated Bank Has $696,000 Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

