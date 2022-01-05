Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 35,936.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 618,826 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Eaton worth $92,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $171.20. 9,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average is $161.71. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

