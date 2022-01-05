Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) rose 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 3,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 336,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

