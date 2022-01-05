Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 3,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 358,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of analysts have commented on AIRS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.