iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 821,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 7,621,554 shares.The stock last traded at $114.64 and had previously closed at $116.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $95,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

