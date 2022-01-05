Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 8.4% Higher

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.65. 1,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 202,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $862.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 41.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Opera by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Opera by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

