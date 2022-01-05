Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Trading Down 5.2%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.34 and last traded at $39.47. 23,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 323,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get Radware alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radware during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.