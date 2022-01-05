Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $171.63 and last traded at $172.26. 669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

