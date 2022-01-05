Matisse Capital Purchases New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.38. 19,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day moving average is $172.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

