Phantomx Trading Up 418.9% Over Last 7 Days (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $179,464.24 and approximately $6.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 418.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00291809 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003532 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00017514 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

