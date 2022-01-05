Node Runners Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,720.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $876,779.05 and $3,720.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for about $35.68 or 0.00077122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00055194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

