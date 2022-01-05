Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

