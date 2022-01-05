Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 448 ($6.04) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLEN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.93) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.33) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 434.75 ($5.86).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 387.95 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £51.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 366.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 343.49. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 230.05 ($3.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 420.03 ($5.66).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

