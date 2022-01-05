Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Mexco Energy (LON:MXC) Target Price to GBX 7.20

Mexco Energy (LON:MXC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 8 ($0.11) to GBX 7.20 ($0.10) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 237.71% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:MXC opened at GBX 2.13 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.30 ($0.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
