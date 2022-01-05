Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Welltower stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

