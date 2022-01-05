General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Mills by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock worth $3,713,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

