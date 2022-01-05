Keybank National Association OH Sells 590 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Boeing by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 172,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $213.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.01 and its 200-day moving average is $218.54. The company has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

