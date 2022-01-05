Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$128.80

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$128.80.

GIB.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$112.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$27.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$93.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

