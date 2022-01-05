Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Erste Group lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $10.04 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

