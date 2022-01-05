Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price at $39.20

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
