Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) traded up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 91,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,716,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

