Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Increases By 87.9%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

