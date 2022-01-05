Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $322.10 and last traded at $322.10. 2,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 244,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Saia by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

