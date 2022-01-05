Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Down 4.1%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $165.79 and last traded at $165.95. 7,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,229,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.01.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.41.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 77,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

