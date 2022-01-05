Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $4.36

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.27. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands.

MMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

