Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.45. Walmart reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.