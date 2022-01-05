POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Up 8.4%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 131,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

