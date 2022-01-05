Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

APELY opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Alps Alpine had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 0.97%. Research analysts expect that Alps Alpine will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

