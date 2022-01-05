Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $250,000 in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,731 shares of company stock worth $1,635,078 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.