Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 624,598 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $9,363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 30.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 447,127 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

