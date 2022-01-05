ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMGN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,178,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,218,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,862,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,492,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.26. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business’s revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

