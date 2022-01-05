Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $267,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,500,000 after buying an additional 207,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103,230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,076,000 after purchasing an additional 426,192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,475,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,823,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,673,000 after purchasing an additional 559,653 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

