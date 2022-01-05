$12.95 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will announce sales of $12.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.90 million and the highest is $14.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $50.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $533,991. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 46,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 157.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PHX stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $76.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.91. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

